Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.