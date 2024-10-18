Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,508 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 92.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 213,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DexCom by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

