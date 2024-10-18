Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40,754 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

