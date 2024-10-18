Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

IR stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

