Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,510 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 20,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

