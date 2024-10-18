Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 70,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 117.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

