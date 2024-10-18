Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $670.25 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $772.14 and its 200 day moving average is $764.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

