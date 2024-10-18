TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $15,847,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,215. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

