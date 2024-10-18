TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Richard T. Hume Sells 20,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $2,414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,777.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.7 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.