TD Securities Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$31.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.75.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,847. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$28.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $851,244. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

