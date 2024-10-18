Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $161.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

