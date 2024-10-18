Tangible (TNGBL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $172.78

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $55.45 million and approximately $172.78 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.11037834 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $24.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

