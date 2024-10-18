Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

