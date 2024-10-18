Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.23.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
