TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.4 %

TAL opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 328.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

