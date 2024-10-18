Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.97. 5,471,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,554,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.