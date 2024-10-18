Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.