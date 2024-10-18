Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synovus Financial updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.73. 400,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,337. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

