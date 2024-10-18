Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Down 14.4% – Should You Sell?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 72,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 91,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Symphony International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

