Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 16326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

