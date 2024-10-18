Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 68.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,756.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $227.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.