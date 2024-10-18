Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.