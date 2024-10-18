Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $22.86 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $60.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

