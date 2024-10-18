Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

