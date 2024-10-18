Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after buying an additional 232,494 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

