Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

