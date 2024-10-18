Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 427 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 409.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 608.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

