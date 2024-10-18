Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.82. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 1,501,830 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.