Susquehanna Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $233.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $237.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.14.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.