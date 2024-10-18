Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price objective (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

