Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.82.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of SUI stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $62,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.