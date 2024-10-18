Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 24.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,784,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,752,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

