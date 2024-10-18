Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 99 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $644.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

