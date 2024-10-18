Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,734. The company has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.01 and its 200-day moving average is $267.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

