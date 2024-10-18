Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,703 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $101,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,206,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $308,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $314.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $315.36. The stock has a market cap of $226.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

