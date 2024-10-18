Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,145 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

PH stock opened at $639.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $604.89 and a 200-day moving average of $559.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

