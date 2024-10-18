Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $473.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.15.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

