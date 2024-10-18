Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $48.95 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 734,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

MA opened at $513.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $517.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

