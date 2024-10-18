Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

NYSE:DHR opened at $272.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

