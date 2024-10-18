Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,203 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $687.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $693.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.74.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.