Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

FI stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $198.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

