Strid Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $208.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

