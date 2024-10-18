Strid Group LLC Buys 50,735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

