Stratis Price Down 0.4% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $19,498.61 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.80 or 0.03865389 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00040655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

