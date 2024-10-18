Strategic Advocates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Advocates LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.40. 230,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,321. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.47.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.