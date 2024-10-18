Strategic Advocates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Advocates LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.40. 230,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,321. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.47.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
