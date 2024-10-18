Strategic Advocates LLC Buys 4,669 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.88. 28,248,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,260,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $707.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

