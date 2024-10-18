Strategic Advocates LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 88,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. 3,411,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

