StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.42 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 6486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 6,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

