Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 25,561 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,557 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 4.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $163,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. 2,328,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,084,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

