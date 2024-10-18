Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,859,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 125,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,007. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.