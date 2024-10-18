Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,956. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

